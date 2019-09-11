On Wednesday’s 18th anniversary of 9/11, Roanoke Fire Department ladder trucks display a large American flag outside Mission BBQ at Towers Shopping Center. The restaurant gave free sandwiches to emergency service workers as it does annually to remember and honor victims and first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Every day at noon Mission BBQ plays the National Anthem, but on Wednesday Janet Smith of the Western Virginia Regional Jail performed a live rendition. A color guard also attended the event.