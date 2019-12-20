Left: Maggie Perrin-Key paints a mural on the outside of what will be a new business located on Campbell Avenue S.W. on Wednesday. The building will house a fitness boutique called Hustle/Haven. Perrin-Key worked on the mural for about a week and said she chose abstract shapes to give the “feeling of movement and excitement.” The gym will have indoor cycling classes, heated yoga and a wellness coffee and juice “potion” bar. Owner, London Ray-Dykstra says they plan to open by early 2020. More of Perrin-Key’s art can be seen at maggieperrinkey.com.
