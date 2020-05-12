va standalone

skd buttercuphorses 051120 p01

(From left) Florida Bo, a purebred Andalusian and Esperanza, her second to last offspring, owned by Michelle Buonocore, of Roanoke County,run in the wind through a field of buttercups on Bandy Road on Monday afternoon. Esperanza is wearing a grazing muzzle which moderates or reduces food intake to help prevent overeating and control her weight.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS

