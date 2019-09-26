Tibetan Buddhist monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery in southern India create a sand mandala in the atrium of the Colket Center at Roanoke College in Salem on Thursday. The monks are on campus as part of their Mystical Arts of Tibet tour and have been hosted for a weeklong residency program through Roanoke College. Tenzin (from left), Geshe Jampa and Thupstan use cone-shaped tools called chak-pur to pour the sand. They have spent a week making the sacred art. Friday, Sept. 27, there will be a closing ceremony with prayer at 1:00 p.m. when the art will be swept away to represent the impermanence of life. There are hundreds of mandalas in the Tibetan tradition; the one the monks work on here is the Avalokiteshvara or The Buddha of Compassion. In addition to prayer and meditation throughout the week, the monks also played soccer and basketball with students. To see more photos from this story, visit roanoke.com.