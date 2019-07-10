Lawrence Frederick, a former disc champion, and founder of Disc Connected K9’s puts on a show with Galaxy Girl, a black lab, Mountain Cur, Chow mix on Tuesday at the Salem Fair. The rescue dog organization trains dogs to master acrobatic tricks with Frisbees. They have multiple shows with different dogs each day at the Salem Fair.
A Ferris Wheel view of the Salem Fair looking out over the skyline of swingers on the YoYo silhouetted by the evening sky on Monday night, just before the skies opened up to rain.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Lindsay Sanchez, 5, and her brother, Aidan Sanchez, 3, of Roanoke, indulge in handfuls of sweetness they pulled from a large bag of cotton candy they shared at the Salem Fair on Monday evening.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Goats race to the finish line at the Salem Fair on Saturday during Woody’s Barnyard Racer’s presented by James River Equipment. This years animal races also included pigs, ducks and dachshunds.
EMILEE CHINN | The Roanoke Times
People swing around on the Yoyo Saturday at the Salem Fair.
EMILEE CHINN | The Roanoke Times
On her ninth try Kasey Martin, 14, of Blacksburg stayed on the Raging Bull ride for 33 seconds at the Salem Fair on Tuesday. On her first try, Martin lasted 24 seconds.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
