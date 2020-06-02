Officers, suspect injured in overnight shooting
RICHMOND — Two police officers and a suspect were shot and wounded during an early morning encounter , according to authorities.
Richmond police officers responded to a report of an armed person on the city’s south side just before 1:30 a.m., news outlets reported, citing a police statement. The news outlets didn’t say whether or not the person was involved in the city’s street protests.
Gunfire erupted when the officers arrived, news outlets said. The wounded officers and suspect were taken to a hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were not immediately given.
Police said officers also detained two other people.
The department’s Force Investigation Team will review the shooting and report its findings to the police chief and commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the statement said.
State school divisions mull reopening plans
Though the 2019–20 academic year just ended for public school students, they are scheduled to return in only 10 weeks, and local school divisions have been discussing whether and how that can safely happen.
According to Charles Pyle, director of media relations for the Virginia Department of Education, Gov. Ralph Northam will first have to announce a modification to his March order closing Virginia schools for the remainder of the 2019–20 academic year.
VDOE will then “provide guidance to school divisions on reopening schools within the parameters established by the governor,” Pyle said. “The specifics of reopening—the exact day and local application of the VDOE guidance—will be the responsibility of the local school divisions.”
School divisions are looking at several possible scenarios for the beginning of the 2020–21 academic year, depending on how COVID-19 is spreading at the time.
If a “normal” in-person return isn’t safe, school could be held remotely via distance learning, the way the current year was completed.
There could also be a hybrid, with students attending class in person in alternating groups or on alternating days to maintain social distancing, with learning happening remotely at other times.
According to the results of a recent USA Today poll of 505 K–12 teachers, one in five said they would not return to work if their classrooms reopen in fall. In a separate poll of 403 parents of children in grades K–12, six out of 10 said they would pursue at-home learning instead of sending their children back to school.
Horse killed, man injured in collision
GATE CITY — A Monday morning car crash killed a Pennington Gap man and a horse and critically injured another man, the Virginia State Police reported.
At 4 a.m. Monday, VSP responded to a crash on Virginia 23 in Scott County. A 2008 Hyundai Accent was traveling south on Virginia 23 near the 7-mile marker when it struck a horse in the roadway, a news release states. Information was not immediately available about why the horse was in the roadway.
The driver, Jackson C. Harless, 66, of Pennington Gap, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.
However, the passenger, Jackson C. Harless Jr., 44, of Pennington Gap, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The horse also died at the scene.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
Alexandria removes Confederate statue
The Confederate statue “Appomattox,” which depicts a southern-facing Civil War soldier and has stood in an Alexandria intersection for decades, was removed Tuesday morning, a month earlier than planned.
Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue, opted to remove the memorial a month ahead of schedule due to demonstrations across the country in which segregation-era statues have been vandalized.
The monolith commemorates the mustering at the start of the Civil War of Alexandria citizens who marched south to join the Confederate forces. Hence, the soldier faces south. Black residents have long considered it an affront and a reminder that their town sided with those who supported slavery. Defenders said it reminded the city of its Southern heritage.
The city, which has been trying to remove the statue from public property for years but was stymied by state law, sent the organization a letter several weeks ago asking for its removal after Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill in April allowing individual localities to remove, relocate or contextualize Confederate monuments within their communities, starting July 1.
Wilson and council member John Taylor Chapman said the Daughters planned a July removal but recent events, including demonstrations and vandalism of Civil War statues in Richmond, caused them to accelerate their plans.
The organization has not told the city where the statue will be taken.
Kayaker overturnes, dies Sunday
A Harrisonburg woman died on the James River near Balcony Falls on Sunday after her kayak overturned.
Holly Padgett, 29, was one of several people whose kayak overturned on the river, by the western edge of Amherst and Bedford counties, according to state Conservation Police Officer Stephen Ritchie.
He said the kayaks overturned at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and six to seven boats were recovered. All of the other kayakers were rescued without injury.
Padgett had a life jacket with her but was not wearing it, Ritchie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.