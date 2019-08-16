More than 100 animals seized at roadside zoo
WINCHESTER — More than 100 animals, including water buffalo, tigers and lions, have been seized from a roadside zoo in Virginia with a history of complaints.
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office said Friday it joined with state and local authorities to carry out the seizures Thursday and Friday to investigate animal cruelty allegations at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester.
A search warrant shows nearly 120 animals were seized, including parrots, six camels, 36 goats and two Capuchin monkeys.
Michael Kelly, spokesman for Attorney General Mark Herring, said animal-control and animal-rescue organizations are caring for the animals pending an Aug. 29 court hearing.
The zoo’s website says it’s closed until further notice. A zoo spokeswoman didn’t return messages Friday.
Emerald ash borer spreading infestation
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia forestry officials have confirmed the spread of a highly invasive, destructive insect to another central Virginia county.
The Virginia Department of Forestry announced Thursday that the emerald ash borer has infested trees in Henrico County.
The department said many of the beetles were found on traps placed along nature trails, indicating the population in Henrico County is already high.
The department says the insect is one of the most destructive forest pests to ever invade North America.
Ash trees are likely to die once infested by the beetle. The department says ash trees can then fall or unexpectedly drop limbs, causing a public safety risk. Virginians are urged not to transport ash for firewood across state or county lines.