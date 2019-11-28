VIRGINIA KICKER n Friday’s game could come down to a field goal — maybe a long field goal. For the Cavaliers, it could come down to Delaney, who is 17 of 21 for the season on field-goal attempts and has made 10 in a row. He’s 3 of 4 from 40 yards or longer, including a long of 49.
Offense: Cavaliers are a bit more explosive than Hokies
n The teams seem to be mirror images of each other in this category. Through 11 games, Virginia Tech is 86th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense with 381.4 yards per game. Virginia is 87th with 381.0 yards per game. The Cavaliers are a little more opportunistic, ranking 36th in scoring offense with 33.2. In comparison, Tech ranks 56th with 31.0 points per game.
Defense: Foster’s impending exit has inspired Virginia Tech
n UVa is 22nd in total defense with a yield of 323.2 yards per game, compared to the Hokies who are 35th (347.9). Those statistics are skewed in that Tech’s defense was much better at the end of the season than it was at the start of the year. The Hokies ended the regular season with shutout victories over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh and have drawn inspiration from defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who will retire at the end of the season.
Special teams: Neither squad has been exceptional so far
n The Hokies still take pride in Beamerball, a commitment to the kicking game that goes back to the career of retired Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer. The numbers aren’t mind-boggling, however. Tech and UVa have blocked one kick apiece this season.
Intangibles: Hokies’ win streak is a psychological advantage
n The Hokies have won the last 15 games in the series. There is incentive for Virginia Tech to keep the streak alive and inspiration for the Cavaliers to end the streak. Of course, that’s been the case for some years and there isn’t much evidence to suggest that the Cavaliers have risen to the challenge.
