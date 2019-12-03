GREENSBORO — The All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team was announced on Tuesday.
And the emphasis was on the Atlantic half of the league.
Third-ranked Clemson had 16 players selected to the three teams — no surprise there.
But the panel of 46 media members and 14 head coaches tended to lean toward other Atlantic Division members at other spots — especially on the first and second teams.
Of the 27 members of the first team, the Tigers had nine members, led by top vote-getter, running back Travis Etienne with 176 voting points.
Just 10 of the first-team members were from Coastal Division teams — two of those spots were occupied by the same member of Coastal champion Virginia, Joe Reed, who was voted first-team offensive all-purpose and special teams players.
Reed was one of four Cavaliers to make one of the three teams — quarterback Bryce Perkins was second team, and linebacker Jordan Mack and safety Joey Blount were named to the third team.
Six others made honorable mention: Wide receiver Hasise Dubois, center Olusegun Oluwatimi, defensive end Eli Hanback, linebacker Charles Snowden, linebacker Zane Zandier and placekicker Brian Delaney.
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley was the lone Hokies player named to the first team. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby, a five-time ACC linebacker of the week made second team. No other Hokies were on any of the three teams.
Six others — Christian Darrisaw (OL), Lecitus Smith (OL), Damon Hazelton (WR), Jarrod Hewitt (DT), Jermaine Waller (DB) and Oscar Bradburn all earned honorable mention honors.
Wake Forest, which lost 36-17 to Virginia Tech in November, and Pittsburgh, which lost to both Tech and UVa, had eight selections each.
One of Wake Forest’s three first-team members was Northside graduate Carlos Basham Jr. The fourth-year junior defensive end became the first Wake defensive end to make the first team in 17 years.
He is also the first ex-Timesland standout to make the first team since Patrick Henry graduate and former Virginia punter Nicholas Conte in 2016.
Basham ranks second in the ACC in tackles for loss (17) and third in sacks (10). He also has 53 tackles, 13 QB hurries, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt and older brother Chazz, a linebacker at North Carolina, both made the first team. They became the first brother combination to make the first team in the same year since Cave Spring graduates Tiki and Ronde Barber for UVa in 1996.
Back on the first team, Etienne has rushed for 1,386 yards this season and scored an ACC-record 57 career touchdowns. He was joined by Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the backfield.
