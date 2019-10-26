1. Improved running game
C- Wayne Taulapapa had a 19-yard touchdown run, finishing with 11 carries for 54 yards, but lost yardage by quarterback Bryce Perkins left UVa with just 78 yards total.
2. Defense needs to dominate front
C+ Senior Eli Hanback had six solo tackles, including two sacks. Nobody else stood out.
3. Better secondary play
C+ Louisville threw the ball just 14 times and had only 133 passing yards and four first downs. UVa did not have any interceptions.
