Men’s basketball
Wednesday
No. 22 Virginia at Miami
9 p.m. at Watsco Arena
Records: Virginia (21-7, 13-5 ACC), Miami (14-14, 6-12)
TV: ACC Network
Last meeting: Then-No. 3 Virginia defeated the Hurricanes 56-46 on Feb. 2, 2019 at UVa.
Miami probable starters: G Chris Lykes (15.2 ppg), G DJ Vasiljevic (13.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg), C Rodney Miller (7.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg), G Isaiah Wong (7.6 ppg), F Keith Stone (4.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.6,ppg, 9,0 rpg), G Kihei Clark (10.7 ppg, 6.0 apg), F Braxton Key (10.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg), C Jay Huff (8.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (6.9 ppg).
Notes: The Hurricanes were on a three-game winning streak before losing their last two games, both on the road, 87-71 at Notre Dame and 63-57 at Georgia Tech. Miami trailed by 20 points in Atlanta before rallying and briefly taking the lead. … Miami coach Jim Larranaga, once an assistant at Virginia, ranks 10th among active Division I coaches in victories with 659. … UVa needs to beat Miami to remain in contention for the regular-season ACC championship. … Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner referred to Lykes as "maybe the quickest guard in the country," which could make for a battle between Lykes and UVa point guard Kihei Clark. … Kameron McGusty, a transfer from Oklahoma, is an off-and-on starter who is averaging 13.0 points per game and is one of three Miami players with more than 100 3-point attempts, … The Hurricanes were only 2-for-17 on 3-pointers at Georgia Tech.
— Doug Doughty
