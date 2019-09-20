VIRGINIA RUNNING BACK n Sophomore Wayne Taulapapa, who had 18 carries for 53 yards and three touchdowns in Virginia’s 31-24 win over Florida State, is more of an inside runner than some of the other UVa running backs and should be able to help limit ODU’s possessions.
— Breakdowns by Doug Doughty
