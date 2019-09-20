Virginia Pittsburgh Football

Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa, left, runs toward Pittsburgh defensive lineman Devin Danielson (95) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 Associated Press | File August

VIRGINIA RUNNING BACK n Sophomore Wayne Taulapapa, who had 18 carries for 53 yards and three touchdowns in Virginia’s 31-24 win over Florida State, is more of an inside runner than some of the other UVa running backs and should be able to help limit ODU’s possessions.

— Breakdowns by Doug Doughty

