Virginia Louisville Football

Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) 10/28/2019: Virginia safety Joey Blount (29) attempts to bring down Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley Virginia safety Joey Blount (29) attempts to bring down Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (left) attempts to tackle Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham on Saturday. Associated Press Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (left) attempts to tackle Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham on Saturday. Associated Press

 Associated Press | File 2018

VIRGINIA DEFENSIVE TACKLE n Hanback, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound fifth-year senior, has started 44 games in his career and has been a mainstay on the Cavaliers’ defensive line. Primarily a run-stopper earlier in his career, Hanback has record-high tackles for both losses and sacks.

— Breakdowns by Doug Doughty

Tags

Load comments