Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (58) attempts to stop Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) 10/28/2019: Virginia safety Joey Blount (29) attempts to bring down Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley Virginia safety Joey Blount (29) attempts to bring down Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (left) attempts to tackle Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham on Saturday. Associated Press Virginia defensive tackle Eli Hanback (left) attempts to tackle Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham on Saturday. Associated Press
