Charles Snowden (11), shown during UVA's win over Florida State, has played a big role in UVA's defensive success this season. He was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation national player of the week and the ACC linebacker of the week.

VIRGINIA OUTSIDE LINEBACKER n Snowden has a team-high seven “hurries” to go with six tackles for loss and three sacks. At 6 foot 7 and 235 pounds, Snowden has the kind of size that can neutralize a cadre of tall Notre Dame tight ends as well as put pressure on quarterback Ian Book.

