Men’s basketball

Today

Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ESPN2.

Records: Notre Dame (15-8, 6-6 ACC), Virginia (15-7, 7-5).

Last meeting: Virginia, ranked No. 4 at the time, defeated Notre Dame 60-54 on Feb. 16, 2019, in Charlottesville.

Notre Dame probable starters: F John Mooney (16.5 ppg, 13.0 rpg), G T.J. Gibbs (14.1 ppg), G Prentiss Hubb (11.8 ppg, 4.6 apg), F Juwan Durham (7.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg), G Rex Pflueger (5.8 ppg).

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg), G Kihei Clark (10.4 rpg, 6.1 apg), C Jay Huff (8.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg), G Tomas Woldetensae (6.4 ppg).

Notes: Virginia has won the last three games in the series and is 13-1 in the last 14 games with the Irish. … This is only the fifth time that Notre Dame has played in John Paul Jones Arena, where the Cavaliers defeated the Irish 62-57 in 2018 and 60-54 last year. … After losing four times in a five-game span in mid-January, the Irish have won four games in a row, three of them at home prior to a 61-57 victory Sunday at Clemson. … The Irish had scored 75 points or more in six straight games before that. … Pflueger was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers against the Tigers. … Mooney has 19 double-doubles this season. … Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is 1-7 against the Cavaliers.

