Capsule

Wednesday

Maine (2-3) vs. No. 7 Virginia (6-0)

4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena

TV: ACC Network

Last meeting: The teams have never met

Maine starters: G Andrew Fleming (20.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), G Sergio El Darwich (12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G Nedeljko Prijovic (11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Vilgot Larsson (7.4 ppg), G Mykhailo Yagodin

Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg), F Braxton Key (10.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.7 rpg, 5.0 rpg), G Casey Morsell (5.2 ppg), G Tomas Woldetensae (3.2 ppg).

Notes: Maine has lost three games in a row, with the last loss to 25th-ranked Washington. The Black Bears trailed 36-35 in the second half before falling 72-53 in Seattle. … Second-year Maine head coach Richard Barron was the Black Bears’ women’s coach through the 2017 season. … He previously was the head women’s coach at Princeton from 2000-2007. … Maine was 5-27 last year. … The Black Bears have players from Ukraine, Turkey, Denmark, England, Serbia, Sweden, Canada and two from Serbia. … Assistant Edniesha Curry is the only woman who is a full-time assistant in Division I men’s basketball. … Barron is a former N.C. State women’s assistant.

