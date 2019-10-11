Virginia at Miami
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
How they scored
Virginia 0 3 0 6 — 9
Miami 7 0 0 10 — 17
First quarter
UM—Dallas 17 pass from Perry (Davidson kick), 8:55. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 6:05. Key play: Perry 10 run on fourth and 7 to UVa 15. Miami 7, Virginia 0.
Second quarter
UVA—FG Delaney 25, :00. Drive: Nine plays, 57 yards, 1:33. Key play: Dubois 49 pass from Perkins on third and 14 to UM 8. Miami 7, Virginia 3.
Fourth quarter
UVA—FG Delaney 21, 14:28. Drive: 12 plays, 64 yards, 6:35. Key play: Kemp 14 pass from Perkins on third and 6 to midfield. Miami 7, Virginia 6.
UM—FG Davidson 19, 10:06. Drive: Nine plays, 72 yards, 4:22. Key play: Jordan 35 pass from Perry to UVa 7. Miami 10, Virginia 6.
UVA—FG Delaney 44, 7:39. Drive: Seven plays, 0 yards, 2:27. Key play: Reed 72 kickoff return to UM 27. Miami 10, Virginia 9.
UM—Perry 3 run (Davidson kick), 2:31. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:08. Key play: Pope 18 pass from Perry to UVa 29. Miami 17, Virginia 9.
Team statistics
UVA MIA
First downs 21 14
Rushes-yards 31-74 25-83
Passing 244 182
Comp-Att-Int 24-41-0 16-27-0
Return Yards 130 21
Punts-Avg. 3-44.3 6-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 4-32
Time of Possession 34:19 25:41
Individual statistics
Rushing
RUSHING— Virginia, Taulapapa 8-27, Perkins 17-27, Kier 3-14, Hollins 2-7, Atkins 1-(minus 1).
Miami, Dallas 13-63, N.Perry 9-18, Harris 2-2, Jordan 1-0.
Passing
Virginia, Perkins 24-41-0-244.
Miami, N.Perry 16-27-0-182.
Receiving
Virginia, Dubois 7-93, Jana 4-39, J.Reed 5-33, Kelly 2-35, Kemp 2-20, Cowley 2-8, Brissett 1-15, Atkins 1-1.
Miami, Osborn 4-60, Harley 3-16, Thomas 3-14, Jordan 2-48, Pope 2-30, Dallas 2-14.
Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)
Virginia, Blunt 5-3-0.5, Zandier 3-4-0.5, Taylor 3-3-1, Cross 5-0-0, Snowden 2-2-0, Mack 1-2-0, Moore 1-2-0, Nelson 1-2-0, Grant 1-1-0, Burney 1-1-0, Alonso 2-0-1, Briggs 0-2-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Hall 1-0-0.
Miami, Finley 2-6-0, Rousseau 4-3-1, Bandy 5-1-1, Quarterman 2-4-0, Pinckney 2-4-1, Ivey 5-0-0, Hall 3-2-1, Ford 2-2-1, Blades 2-1-0, Hill 2-1-0, Bolden 2-0-0, Frierson 0-2-0, Carter 2-0-0, Silvera 0-1-0, Brooks 1-0-0, Knowles 0-1-0, Williams 1-0-0, Murphy 1-0-0 Parrott 1-0-0, Patchan 0-1-0, Miller 0-1-0, Bethel 1-0-0.
