Virginia vs. Clemson
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
How they scored
Virginia 7 0 7 3 — 17
Clemson 14 17 14 17 — 62
First quarter
CU—Higgins 29 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 11:11. Drive: Five plays, 80 yards, 1:34. Key play: Lawrence 19 run to UVa 29. Clemson 7, Virginia 0.
UVa—Dubois 20 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 6:22. Drive: 12 plays, 78 yards, 4:44. Key play: Jana 12 pass from Perkins on third and 10 to CU 37. Virginia 7, Clemson 7.
CU—Ross 59 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 4:46. Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, 1:36. Key play: Rodgers 7 run on third and 7 to CU 41. Clemson 14, Virginia 7.
Second quarter
CU—FG Potter 47, 13:23. Drive: Eight plays, 53 yards, 2:43. Key play: Higgins 38 pass from Lawrence to UVa 40. Clemson 17, Virginia 7.
CU—Etienne 26 run (Potter kick), 9:10. Drive: Four plays, 68 yards, 1:24. Key play: Higgins 24 pass from Lawrence to UVa 26. Clemson 24, Virginia 7.
CU—Higgins 7 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), :49. Drive: 12 plays, 83 yards, 5:29. Key play: Ross 20 pass from Lawrence to midfield. Clemson 31, Virginia 7.
Third quarter
UVa—Jana 8 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 8:21. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 5:16. Key play: Dubois 34 pass from Perkins to CU 38. Clemson 31, Virginia 14.
CU—Higgins 11 pass from Lawrence (Potter kick), 6:12. Five plays, 75 yards, 2:09. Key play: Higgins 54 pass from Lawrence to UVa 4. Clemson 38, Virginia 14.
CU—Dixon 23 run (Potter kick), 1:00. Drive: Six plays, 49 yards, 2:10. Key play: Dixon 4 run on third and 1 to UVA 23. Clemson 45, Virginia 14.
Fourth quarter
UVa—FG Delaney 35, 13:11. Drive: Nine plays, 58 yards, 2:49. Key play: Taulapapa 17 run to CU 16. Clemson 45, Virginia 14.
CU—FG Potter 24, 10:45. Drive: Seven plays, 69 yards, 2:26. Key play: Ladson 57 pass from Brice to UVa 7. Clemson 48, Virginia 17.
CU—Brice 4 run (Potter kick), 8:13. Drive: Three plays, 7 yards, 1:04. Key play: Simmons 22 interception return plus Haskins 7 personal foul penalty to UVa 7. Clemson 55, Virginia 17.
CU—Mellusi 4 run (Potter kick), 1:26. Drive: Nine plays, 59 yards, 4:22. Key play: Swinney 30 pass from Brice to UVa 14. Clemson 62, Virginia 17.
Team statistics
UVA Clem
First downs 23 28
Rushes-yards 27-104 38-211
Passing 283 408
Comp-Att-Int 30-48-3 21-29-1
Return Yards 76 36
Punts-Avg. 5-39.0 1-30.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-27 4-25
Time of Possession 33:14 26:46
Individual statistics
Rushing
Virginia, Perkins 17-58, Taulapapa 8-43, Armstrong 2-3.
Clemson, Etienne 14-114, L.Dixon 8-47, Lawrence 6-24, Dukes 3-10, Brice 2-8, Mellusi 3-7, Rencher 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
Passing
Virginia, Griffin 1-1-0-2, Perkins 27-43-2-266, Armstrong 2-4-1-15.
Clemson, Lawrence 16-22-0-302, Brice 5-7-0-106.
Receiving
Virginia, Dubois 10-130, Kemp 9-66, Jana 6-62, Cowley 2-10, Taulapapa 1-10, Brissett 1-3, Mitchell 1-2.
Clemson, Higgins 9-182, Ross 3-94, W.Swinney 3-38, Ladson 1-57, Overton 1-19, Allen 1-11, Etienne 1-9, Price 1-5, L.Dixon 1-(minus 7).
Missed field goals—None.
Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)
UVa, Blount 7-4-0, smith 7-3-0, Zandier 2-8-0, Jackson 2-7-0, Moore 0-7-.5, Grant 4-2-0, Snowden 2-2-0, Cross 3-1-1, Burney 0-3-0, Alonso 2-1-0, Gahm 1-1-0, Hanback 0-2-0, Perkins 1-0-0, Taylor 1-0-.5, Dixon 1-0-0, Faumui 0-1-0. Totals, 31-44-2.
Clemson, Spector 3-6-0, Simmons 5-4-0, Wallace 9-0-0, Skalski 5-3-0, Smith 3-4-.5, Davis 1-4-1.5, Kendrick 3-1-0, Thomas 0-3-0,
Turner 3-0-0, Foster 1-2-0, Patterson 2-1-0, Henry 1-1-0, Mascoll 2-0-0, Terrell 0-2-0, Venables 0-2-0, Muse 2-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Charleston 1-0-0, Donnelly 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0, Kelly 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. Totals, 42-36-2.
