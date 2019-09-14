Virginia vs. Florida State
Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
How they scored
Florida State 0 14 3 7 — 24
Virginia 3 7 0 21 — 31
First quarter
UVa—FG Delaney 49, 0:45. Drive: Nine plays, 48 yards, 4:35. Key play: Dubois 14 pass from Perkins on third and 8 to UVa 36. Virginia 3, Florida State 0.
Second quarter
FSU—Nabers 10 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 12:21. Drive: Three plays, 39 yards, 0:48. Key play: Terry 18 pass from Blackman to UVa 10. Florida State 7, Virginia 3.
UVa—Taulapapa 3 run (Delaney kick), 8:58. Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 3:23. Key play: Jana 28 pass from Perkins to UVa 42. Virginia 10, Florida State 7.
FSU—Akers 3 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 0:38. Drive: Eight plays, 87 yards, 2:45. Key play: Laborn 36 run to UVa 33. Florida State 14, Virginia 10.
Third quarter
FSU—FG Aguayo 53, 5:48. Drive: Six plays, 23 yards, 1:59. Key play: Akers 17 run to UVa 38. Florida State 17, Virginia 10.
Fourth quarter
UVa—Reed 12 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), 14:15. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:33. Key pay: Perkins 6 run on fourth and 2 to FSU 27. Florida State 17, Virginia 17.
FSU—Helton 17 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 11:42. Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 2:33. Key play: McKitty 17 pass from Blackman on third and 10 to FSU 42. Florida State 24, Virginia 17.
UVa—Taulapapa 1 run (kick failed), 6:02. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:40. Key play: Cooper 10 personal foul penalty to FSU 11. Florida State 24, Virginia 23
UVa—Taulapapa 2 run (Perkins run), 2:34. Drive: Six plays, 72 yards, 2:20. Key play: Dubois 35 pass from Perkins to FSU 15. Virginia 31, Florida State 24.
Team statistics
FSU UVA
First downs 21 27
Rushes-yards 29-97 32-120
Passing 234 295
Comp-Att-Int 22-37-0 30-41-2
Return Yards 0 35
Punts-Avg. 6-42.33 4-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-83 9-97
Time of Possession 20:16 39:44
Individual statistics
Rushing
Florida St., Akers 18-80, Laborn 3-27, Helton 1-5, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Blackman 6-(minus 11).
Virginia, Taulapapa 18-53, Perkins 12-46, J.Reed 1-22, Kier 1-(minus 1).
Passing
Florida St., Blackman 22-37-0-234.
Virginia, Perkins 30-41-2-295.
Receiving
Florida St., Helton 5-34, Terry 4-78, McKitty 4-70, Akers 3-9, Laborn 2-11, O.Wilson 2-4, Tr.Harrison 1-18, Nabers 1-10.
Virginia, J.Reed 8-83, Jana 7-85, Dubois 7-75, Cowley 3-21, Atkins 3-11, Kemp 2-20.
