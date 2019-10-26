Virginia at Louisville

Louisville, Kentucky

How they scored

Virginia 7 7 0 7 — 21

Louisville 7 0 7 14 — 28

First quarter

UVA — Taulapapa 6 run (Delaney kick), 5:16. Drive: Seven plays, 60 yards, 3:57. Key play: Dubois 39 pass from Perkins to UL 10 on 3rd and 10. Virginia 7, Louisville 0.

UL—Atwell 77 pass from Cunningham (Creque kick), 4:27. Drive: Two plays, 78 yards, :42. Virginia 7, Louisville 7.

Second quarter

UVA—Taulapapa 19 run (Delaney kick), 10:13. Drive: Five plays, 53 yards, 2:40. Key play: Taulapapa 12 run to UL 31. Virginia 14, Louisville 7.

Third quarter

UL—Hawkins 2 run (Creque kick), 5:53. Drive: 12 plays, 89 yards, 5:33. Key play: UVa’s Mack ejected from game for targeting hit on incomplete pass on third down at UL 43. Virginia 14, Louisville 14

Fourth quarter

UL—Cunningham 25 run (Creque kick), 14:22. Drive: Three plays, 34 yards, 1:08. Key play: Louisville recovers fumble by Perkins on UVa 34. Louisville 21, Virginia 14

UL—Hawkins 17 run (Chalifoux kick), 2:46. Drive: Four plays, 63 yards, 2:19. Key play: Hawkins, 19 run to UVa 17. Louisville 28, Virginia 14

UVA—Kelly 4 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), :21. Drive: 15 plays, 69 yards, 2:25. Key play: Jana makes first-down catches on successive fourth-down plays. Louisville 28, Virginia 21.

Team statistics

UVA LOU

First downs 18 17

Rushes-yards 26-78 45-227

Passing 233 133

Comp-Att-Int 24-42-1 8-14-0

Return Yards 119 78

Punts-Avg. 7-38.6 5-40.6

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 8-70 5-30

Time of Possession 29:42 30:18

Individual statistics

Rushing

Virginia—Taulapapa 11-54, Perkins 13-22, J.Reed 1-2, Kelly 1-0.

Louisville—Hawkins 28-136, Cunningham 11-97, H.Hall 4-9, Conley 1-(minus 7), Atwell 1-(minus 8).

Passing

Virginia—Armstrong 0-1-0-0, Perkins 24-41-1-233.

Louisville—Conley 2-4-0-7, Cunningham 6-10-0-126.

Receiving

Virginia—J.Reed 8-48, Dubois 7-93, Jana 6-75, Cowley 1-12, Kelly 1-4, Atkins 1-1.

Louisville—Atwell 6-122, Fitzpatrick 1-10, Hawkins 1-1.

Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)

Virginia, Zandier 6-1-3, Hanback 6-0-3, Cross 5-0-0, Snowden 4-1-1, Blount 4-1-1, Taylor 4-0-1, Moore 3-1-0, Jackson 1-3-0, Briggs 1-3-0, Mack 3-0-3, Mack 3-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0, Grant 1-0-0, Gahm 1-0-0, Misch 1-0-0, Atkins 1-0-0, Burney 0-1-0, Alonso 0-1-0, Satiu 0-1-0, Harrison 0-1-0.

Louisville, Avery 8-0-0, Jones 7-1-0, Character 7-0-1, Yeast 4-2-0, Burns 3-1-0, Robinson 2-1-1, Robinson 2-1-1, Petersen 1-2-1.5, Fagot 2-0-0, Montgomery 2-0-2, Pass 2-0-0, Caban 2-0-0, Whitlow 1-1-0.5, Johnson 1-0-0, Troutman 1-0-0, Hayes 1-0-0, Okeke 1-0-0, Etheridge 1-0-0, Kinnaird 1-0-0.

