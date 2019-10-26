Virginia at Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky
How they scored
Virginia 7 7 0 7 — 21
Louisville 7 0 7 14 — 28
First quarter
UVA — Taulapapa 6 run (Delaney kick), 5:16. Drive: Seven plays, 60 yards, 3:57. Key play: Dubois 39 pass from Perkins to UL 10 on 3rd and 10. Virginia 7, Louisville 0.
UL—Atwell 77 pass from Cunningham (Creque kick), 4:27. Drive: Two plays, 78 yards, :42. Virginia 7, Louisville 7.
Second quarter
UVA—Taulapapa 19 run (Delaney kick), 10:13. Drive: Five plays, 53 yards, 2:40. Key play: Taulapapa 12 run to UL 31. Virginia 14, Louisville 7.
Third quarter
UL—Hawkins 2 run (Creque kick), 5:53. Drive: 12 plays, 89 yards, 5:33. Key play: UVa’s Mack ejected from game for targeting hit on incomplete pass on third down at UL 43. Virginia 14, Louisville 14
Fourth quarter
UL—Cunningham 25 run (Creque kick), 14:22. Drive: Three plays, 34 yards, 1:08. Key play: Louisville recovers fumble by Perkins on UVa 34. Louisville 21, Virginia 14
UL—Hawkins 17 run (Chalifoux kick), 2:46. Drive: Four plays, 63 yards, 2:19. Key play: Hawkins, 19 run to UVa 17. Louisville 28, Virginia 14
UVA—Kelly 4 pass from Perkins (Delaney kick), :21. Drive: 15 plays, 69 yards, 2:25. Key play: Jana makes first-down catches on successive fourth-down plays. Louisville 28, Virginia 21.
Team statistics
UVA LOU
First downs 18 17
Rushes-yards 26-78 45-227
Passing 233 133
Comp-Att-Int 24-42-1 8-14-0
Return Yards 119 78
Punts-Avg. 7-38.6 5-40.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-70 5-30
Time of Possession 29:42 30:18
Individual statistics
Rushing
Virginia—Taulapapa 11-54, Perkins 13-22, J.Reed 1-2, Kelly 1-0.
Louisville—Hawkins 28-136, Cunningham 11-97, H.Hall 4-9, Conley 1-(minus 7), Atwell 1-(minus 8).
Passing
Virginia—Armstrong 0-1-0-0, Perkins 24-41-1-233.
Louisville—Conley 2-4-0-7, Cunningham 6-10-0-126.
Receiving
Virginia—J.Reed 8-48, Dubois 7-93, Jana 6-75, Cowley 1-12, Kelly 1-4, Atkins 1-1.
Louisville—Atwell 6-122, Fitzpatrick 1-10, Hawkins 1-1.
Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks)
Virginia, Zandier 6-1-3, Hanback 6-0-3, Cross 5-0-0, Snowden 4-1-1, Blount 4-1-1, Taylor 4-0-1, Moore 3-1-0, Jackson 1-3-0, Briggs 1-3-0, Mack 3-0-3, Mack 3-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0, Grant 1-0-0, Gahm 1-0-0, Misch 1-0-0, Atkins 1-0-0, Burney 0-1-0, Alonso 0-1-0, Satiu 0-1-0, Harrison 0-1-0.
Louisville, Avery 8-0-0, Jones 7-1-0, Character 7-0-1, Yeast 4-2-0, Burns 3-1-0, Robinson 2-1-1, Robinson 2-1-1, Petersen 1-2-1.5, Fagot 2-0-0, Montgomery 2-0-2, Pass 2-0-0, Caban 2-0-0, Whitlow 1-1-0.5, Johnson 1-0-0, Troutman 1-0-0, Hayes 1-0-0, Okeke 1-0-0, Etheridge 1-0-0, Kinnaird 1-0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.