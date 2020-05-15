ESPN recently recognized the 74th year of the NBA by having the network’s “NBA expert panel” select the top 74 players in league history. The top five, in descending order: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson.
Bring the debate on home. Virginia is the birthplace of 20 players who each spent at least a decade in the NBA. Among them, pick the state’s top five.
It should be noted that former University of Virginia star Ralph Sampson, who’s from Harrisonburg, played nine NBA seasons and that David Robinson, who attended Osbourn Park High in Manassas, was born in Key West, Fla., where his father was stationed while a member of the U.S. Navy. Also, J.J. Redick, who is in his 15th NBA season and was a McDonald’s All-American during his senior year at Cave Spring, was born in Tennessee.
Don’t think position-specific. Simply choose the finest five players from Virginia who had extended careers in the NBA, as The Richmond Times-Dispatch did:
- Moses Malone (6-10), 21 years (1975-95), Petersburg: A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Petersburg High alum averaged a double-double for his career (20.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg).
- Allen Iverson (6-0), 14 years (1997-2010), Hampton: “The Answer,” also a Hall of Famer, led the league in scoring four times despite almost always being the smallest player on the court.
- Alonzo Mourning (6-10), 15 years (1993-2008), Chesapeake: Yet another Hall of Famer, “Zo” was a presence on both ends. Twice, he was named defensive player of the year, and he blocked 2,356 shots.
- Bob Dandridge (6-6), 13 years (1970-82), Richmond: Before the 3-point barrage, there were mid-range Js, Bobby D’s top shot. Maggie Walker and Norfolk State alum had a career average of 18.5 points.
- Joe Smith (6-10), 16 years (1996-2011), Norfolk: The adaptable former Maryland star played for a dozen NBA teams on the way to career averages of 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.
The other 15 Virginia natives who played at least 10 years in the NBA:
Mark West, (6-10), 17 years (1984-00), Petersburg
Jerome Kersey (6-7), 17 years (1985-2001), Clarksville
John Newman (6-7), 16 years (1987-2002), Danville
Dell Curry (6-4), 16 years (1987-2002), Harrisonburg
Bimbo Coles (6-1), 14 years (1991-2004), Covington
Tony Massenburg (6-9), 13 years (1991-2005), Sussex
Gerald Henderson (6-2), 13 years (1980-92), Richmond
Rory Sparrow (6-2), 12 years (1981-92), Suffolk
George Lynch (6-8), 12 years (1994-2005), Roanoke
J.R. Reid (6-9), 11 years (1990-2001), Virginia Beach
Keith Bogans (6-5), 11 years (2004-14), Alexandria
Paul Pressey (6-5), 11 years (1983-93), Richmond
Bryant Stith (6-5), 10 years (1993-2002), Emporia
Terry Davis (6-9), 10 years (1990-2001), Danville
Allan Bristow (6-7), 10 years (1974-83), Richmond
Source: basketball-reference.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.