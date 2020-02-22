AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
BIATHLON
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 12.5km mass start, at Antholz-Anerselva, Italy
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men’s 15km mass start, at Antholz-Anerselva, Italy
BOBSLED
3 p.m. and 4 p.m.: World Championship, two-man, at Altenberg, Germany
2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Championship, two-man, at Altenberg, Germany (delayed tape)
BOWLING
1 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Tour, U.S. Open, at Lincoln, Neb.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s 15km pursuit (same-day tape)
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 30km pursuit (same-day tape)
DOGS
Noon: WFXR, Westminster Kennel Club highlights show
DRAG RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Qualifying, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, at Chandler, Ariz. (same-day tape)
FISHING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River (taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Apparatus World Cup, at Melbourne, Australia (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
2 p.m.: WSET, “Miracle On Ice at 40” (rerun)
LUGE
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel World Cup, men’s singles, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay
1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Boston vs. Baltimore
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. L.A. Angels (same-day tape)
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Seattle (same-day tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, American at Boston
Noon: ESPNU, Temple at East Carolina
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Indiana
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Wisconsin
1 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Cincinnati
2 p.m.: WDBJ, St. John’s at Seton Hall (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at UConn
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Northwestern
4 p.m.: WDBJ, Maryland at Ohio State
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Boise State
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Creighton
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Cal at Utah
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Stanford at Washington State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Notre Dame
Noon: ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, North Carolina at Wake Forest
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at St. Bonaventure
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN2, South Carolina at Kentucky
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi State
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Miami at Boston College
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Texas A&M
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at Cincinnati
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Florida
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan State
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Rockford at Chicago
NBA
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Boston at L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 3 p.m.)
6 p.m.: NBA TV, Minnesota at Denver
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Chicago
8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Golden State
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Wire to Wire: Wizards vs. Bulls” (taped special with coaches and players mic’d up)
NHL
Noon: WSLS, Pittsburgh at Washington
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Minnesota
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Vegas at Anaheim
RODEO
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at St. Louis (taped)
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, at St. Louis (same-day tape)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Ireland at England (same-day tape)
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership: Northampton at Exeter (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New England at San Diego
SKIING
7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel World Cup: Women’s Combined, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s Combined, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (delayed tape)
SKI JUMPING
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s individual, at Ljubno, Slovenia (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Genoa
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Manchester United
9 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Norwich City at Wolverhampton
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Arsenal
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Mainz at Wolfsburg
SOFTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at N.C. State
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia vs. USC Upstate
2:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Samford
SWIMMING AND DIVING
8 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC championships, at Auburn (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Open 13 Marseille and Qatar Total Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open finals
7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open final (same-day tape)
9:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rio Open final (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona
4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona State
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah at UCLA
WRESTLING
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oklahoma State at Iowa
XFL
3 p.m.: ESPN, New York at St. Louis
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, D.C. at Los Angeles
