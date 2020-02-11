GOLF
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, at Seaton, Australia
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday’s Notre Dame-Virginia game
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Xavier at Butler
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Chattanooga
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Miami
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Army
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at Auburn
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, UConn at SMU
7 p.m.: ESPNU, George Mason at VCU
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Guilford at Lynchburg
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Providence at St. John’s
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Villanova
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Texas A&M
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Northwestern
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa State at Oklahoma
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at South Florida
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Indiana
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at New York
10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Montreal at Boston
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Calgary at Los Angeles
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Carolina at Clemson, Game 1
5 p.m.: ACC Network, Western Carolina at Clemson, Game 2
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.
3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at Richmond
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Washington
