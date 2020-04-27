AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws eDirt Racing Shootout, at virtual Eldora Speedway

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Players Championship, final round, with Rory McIlroy commenting in live video feed beginning at 4:30 p.m.

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 1999 British Open, final round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1996 ALDS, Game 3

4 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Washington game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2003 ALCS, Game 7, Boston-New York

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 NLDS, Game 2, Washington-Chicago

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Minnesota-Baltimore game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

9 a.m. and 9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title”

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Pittsburgh game

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play”

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete”

NFL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Undefeated Presents: Year of the Black Quarterback”

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Pittsburgh-Washington game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1974 Stanley Cup finals, Game 6, Boston-Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Pittsburgh-Washington game

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 1991 NHL All-Star Game

TENNIS

9 p.m.: ESPN2, “In Depth: Serena and Common”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Duke-Tennessee game

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments