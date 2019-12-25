COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 a.m.: SEC Network, Peach Bowl media day (LSU vs. Oklahoma)

Noon: Big Ten Network, Fiesta Bowl media day (Ohio State vs. Clemson)

4 p.m.: ESPN, Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, at Shreveport, La.

8 p.m.: ESPN, Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, at Detroit

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Buchtel (Ohio) vs. Dorman (S.C.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5:15 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Whitney Young (Ill.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Izard County (Ark.) vs. St. Francis (Ga.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

8:45 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, Coronado (Nev.) vs. Socastee (S.C.), at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Russia at Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, United States vs. Canada, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Malibu Stakes, at Santa Anita

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Detroit, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Detroit, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.: TNT, San Antonio at Dallas

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Utah

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

12:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester United

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Club America at Monterrey

TENNIS

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Hawaii Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

