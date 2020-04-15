For more reruns, go to roanoke.com/sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

n 5 p.m.: ESPNU, 2000 West Virginia-Virginia Tech game

n 7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2000 Sugar Bowl/national championship, Virginia Tech-Florida State

n 9 p.m.: ACC Network, Jan. 2014 BCS championship, Auburn-Florida State

GOLF

n 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2013 RBC Heritage, final round

n 6 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 LOTTE Championship, third round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

n 7 p.m.: MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 1, Baltimore-Seattle

MISCELLANEOUS

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “The Home Game,” Jeff Gordon vs. Brady Quinn trivia contest (new)

NBA

n 9 p.m.: ESPN, NBA HORSE Challenge, semifinals and final (debut)

NFL

n 7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, new draft special

n 8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 playoffs, Green Bay-Dallas

n 8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Baltimore-Kansas City game

n 10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Cleveland-Baltimore game

OLYMPICS

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s gymnastics, team final

n 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, women’s gymnastics, individual finals

n 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Olympics, men’s gymnastics, individual finals

SOCCER

n Noon: ESPN2, EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup simulation, first round (live)

n 3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 NCAA women’s championship, Florida State-Virginia

WNBA

n 6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2016 WNBA Finals, Game 1, Los Angeles-Minnesota

n 8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 semifinals, Game 5, Phoenix-Seattle

n 10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 playoffs, second round, Phoenix-Connecticut

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

