BIATHLON

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start, at Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. Miami (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Tuesday): MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Florida State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Texas

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Carolina Basketball,” debut of new episode about Charlie Scott

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma State at Kansas

NBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, NBA TV, Kobe Bryant memorial service

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Milwaukee at Washington

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Memphis at L.A. Clippers

NHL

8 a.m.: NHL Network, Trade Deadline Special

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Trade Deadline Special

2 p.m.: NHL Network, Trade Deadline Special

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Frankfurt

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Duke at N.C. State

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at West Virginia

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Stanford

