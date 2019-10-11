BEIRUT — The Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria has forced the U.S. military and its Syrian Kurdish allies to sharply curtail military operations against the Islamic State at a critical moment in the ongoing fight to stamp out the group’s residual presence, creating an opening for the militants’ comeback, U.S. and Kurdish officials say.
Hundreds of fighters with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been relocated from areas where the anti-Islamic State operations were focused on the front lines with Turkey, drawing manpower and resources away from the daily raids and missions that have thwarted an Islamic State revival.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that the United States had not abandoned its Kurdish allies and that the 1,000 troops deployed there would continue hunting down the remnants of the Islamic State. The militant group lost territorial control of its self-proclaimed caliphate earlier this year but is making strenuous efforts to resuscitate its organizational structures across Syria and Iraq.
“We will continue to work with the 80 members of the Defeat-ISIS coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces to ensure the defeat of ISIS,” he said, using the acronym for the Islamic State.
U.S. officials privately acknowledged, however, that the tempo of operations against the Islamic State in Syria has “significantly tapered off” since the Turkish offensive began, according to one official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media.
A senior SDF official said the anti-Islamic State fight had come to a complete halt, because U.S. troops cannot operate without their SDF partners on the ground, and the SDF is unable to participate in missions while also confronting Turkey.
In the first instance of a prisoner escape since the invasion began, five Islamic State detainees managed to flee Friday during the panic triggered by a mortar strike on a prison on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Qamishli, according to SDF officials and CCTV video.
U.S. outpost comes under fire from Turks
Meanwhile Friday, U.S. officials say an American outpost in northeastern Syria has been vacated after coming under fire from Turkish artillery.
The officials say a number of U.S. troops left their post on a hill outside the town of Kobane after it came under fire. The officials say a large base in the town has not been affected by the shelling.
Turkey says it didn’t target the U.S. outpost but was responding to fire from Kurdish groups nearby.
