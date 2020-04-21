WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday, an executive order barring those seeking permanent residency green cards but not temporary workers.
Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. But he said there would be “certain exemptions” included in the order, which staff were still crafting Tuesday.
An administration official said the order would apply to foreigners seeking employment-based green cards and relatives of green card holders who are not citizens. But Americans who wish to bring immediate family to the country would still be able to do so, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity before the plan was announced. About 1 million green cards were granted in the 2019 fiscal year, about half to spouses, children and parents of U.S. citizens.
By limiting his immigration measure to green cards, Trump was leaving untouched hundreds of thousands of foreign workers granted non-immigrant visas each year, including farm workers, health care workers and software programmers.
Trump has advocated restrictions on both legal and illegal immigration and raised concerns about foreigners competing with American citizens for jobs.
But he denied he was using the virus to make good on a long-standing campaign promise during an election year.
He said economic conditions would determine whether the pause would be extended.
