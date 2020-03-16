Due to changes spurned by the coronavirus pandemic, The Roanoke Times’ sports section will temporarily be moving further back in the paper.
Starting on Wednesday, a reduced-size sports section will run in the second of the newspaper’s two-section publication during most weekdays.
This is expected to be a short-term situation, and there will still be days when Sports will lead a section, including on Sundays.
“While most organized sports at the local, state, national and international levels are on hold, we understand that there are more serious storylines that need to be given proper attention,” Roanoke Times sports editor Steve Hemphill said. “We are still on the lookout for great local stories, and readers will still find that in our pages.”
In the coming weeks, the All-Timesland teams for football, boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling will be revealed, and all of the all-district, all-region and all-state teams will also be published.
The sports section will also continue to keep up with happenings in athletics at Virginia Tech, Virginia, Radford and local Division III schools.
Also, the staff plans to catch up with stories of local sports figures and trends that might have slipped through the cracks in the past.
