The Radford Highlanders Festival returns home — the Radford University campus.

The annual celebration of all things Scottish and Celtic will happen Saturday on Moffett Lawn on campus, where the festival was held from the late 1990s until 2014, when it relocated to Bisset Park along the New River. Now that the Highlanders Festival back in its old neighborhood, let the bagpipes wail and the sheepdogs bark.

One of the main highlights each year is the music, which often blends elements of traditional Celtic and rock. Washington, D.C.-based Scythian, a long-time favorite at the festival, plays three sets on Saturday. CrossBow, a large, high-energy fiddles and drums ensemble from the Midwest, also performs multiple times on the Moffett stage.

Most of the usual attractions will be spread across the campus, events that include the popular sheep-herding demonstrations, the Highland heavyweight games, gathering of clans, massed pipe bands and more.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

