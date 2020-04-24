Hello, Mineral Springs! We miss you so very much. We are very proud of how you are doing during this time. You’re strong and brave. We miss you very much and know we’ll be back together soon. Keep strong and trust that the Lord will give you even more strength. All of your teachers miss you very much. They are working hard to provide you distant learning. So please do your work, pray for strength and stay safe. God bless you all!

