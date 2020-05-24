Q: Why do Christians think it is important to pray in the name of Jesus?
A: This wonderful name reminds us — and those listening and watching — that Jesus has opened the door to heaven for us. We can approach him, and speak directly to him, only because of what he has done for us. The phrase “in Jesus’ Name” is not a magic formula we add in order to make God answer our prayers. God answers our prayers solely because of his son, Jesus Christ.
God knows what is best for us. When we pray, therefore, we seek God’s will in our prayers. This pleases him because he wants to show us the way to life, the way to peace; the way to him. We gain access to the Lord by faith in him that brings us into his wonderful grace (Romans 5:1-2).
Thank God for the wonderful privilege of prayer. It should be an integral part of our lives at all times. “We will give ourselves continually to prayer” (Acts 6:4).
