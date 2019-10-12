MARYLAND
Suspect sought in road rage shooting of 2-year-old boy
BALTIMORE — An act of road rage left a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the stomach Saturday in Baltimore, a shooting emblematic of the city’s entrenched gun culture, which has already claimed more than 260 lives and left over 620 people injured this year.
In a news conference hours after the shooting, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the boy was in “somewhat stable condition” and was expected to survive. Harrison said the suspect remained at large and he asked the man to voluntarily surrender to authorities.
“Whoever you are, please turn yourself in. You shot a child. Whoever you thought you were shooting at, you didn’t shoot. You shot a child,” Harrison said. He added he knows many in the community share his “outrage” and asked for their help in identifying the suspect, whom he described as a heavy set black man with dreadlocks.
Police believe the boy was inside a vehicle that honked the horn several times at vehicles that would not move when the light turned green at an intersection in central Baltimore. The vehicle with the boy then drove around the stopped vehicles and turned the corner. Harrison said a gray or silver minivan then caught up to the vehicle with the child and the driver fired his weapon.
Authorities were notified when the boy was taken to a hospital. Officers had responded to the area where the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. after receiving an alert from the city’s automatic gunshot detection system, but they did not locate a victim or suspect.
Harrison said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. He said authorities are using “every tool in the toolbox” to identify the suspect.
new york
UAW says it’s increasing pay to striking GM workers
NEW YORK — United Auto Workers said Saturday it’s increasing strike pay for workers picketing at General Motors as the walkout by more than 49,000 employees nears the four-week mark.
The union said Saturday that weekly pay will rise to $275 from $250 for members on strike, effective Sunday. It moves up the timing of a $25 weekly raise that had been planned to go into effect on Jan. 1. The union also voted to allow members to take part-time jobs and continue to receive strike pay, as long as they perform their picket duty.
The moves came as UAW and General Motors continued contract talks on Saturday, a day after the union made a counterproposal to management. Both sides discussed the issues that include wages, job security and investment in U.S. plants.
california
Governor signs sweeping animal welfare law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products and the third to bar most animals from circus performances under a pair of bills signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The fur law bars residents from selling or making clothing, shoes or handbags with fur starting in 2023.
Animal rights groups cheered the measure as a stand against inhumane practices. The proposal was vigorously opposed by the billion-dollar U.S. fur industry, and the Fur Information Council of America has already threatened to sue.
It follows Newsom’s signing of legislation that makes California the first state to outlaw fur trapping and follows bans on sales of fur in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The fur ban doesn’t apply to used products or those used for religious or tribal purposes. And it excludes the sale of leather, dog and cat fur, cowhides, deer, sheep and goat skin and anything preserved through taxidermy.
It could mark a significant blow to the fur industry that makes products from animals including mink, chinchillas, rabbits and other animals. The U.S. retail fur industry brought in $1.5 billion in sales in 2014, the most recent data available from the Fur Information Council.
Fashion designers including Versace, Gucci and Giorgio Armani have stopped or say they plan to stop using fur.
Under the California law, there is a fine of up to $1,000 for multiple violations.
Opponents of the legislation have said it could create a black market and be a slippery slope to bans on other products.
illinois
Serial stowaway arrested
CHICAGO — A woman who has been arrested in or near airports dozens of times and sneaked onto planes without a ticket several times is back in custody after police say she tried to sneak through security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago police say 67-year-old Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night after officers determined she didn’t have a boarding pass or identification.
The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that’s played out for a decade at airports across the U.S., including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O’Hare to London. She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. She was sentenced in March to 18 months’ probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago’s two commercial airports.
georgia
Man sets out on 218-mile trek across state in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man on a long trip across southern Georgia has set aside most of October so he can make the journey by wheelchair.
News outlets report Paul Rockwell recently embarked on a 218-mile road trip from Savannah to Plains. His goal is to move 10 miles each day and arrive in Plains in time to see former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school on Oct. 27.
News outlets report Rockwell is traveling across Georgia by wheelchair to raise awareness for the Emmaus House, a Savannah food shelter.
He was born with cerebral palsy, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on challenges. Previously he’s competed in the Boston Marathon and walked the length of Georgia’s 100-mile coast.
