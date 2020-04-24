Dear Bear Cubs,
Oh my goodness. You know your Mama Bear misses you so much! I am so proud of all of you, keeping up with your reading and math! Seeing your sweet faces on our Zoom classes brings me so much joy. I love reading stories with you, doing silly experiments, and catching up on our lost time. It’s been amazing to watch you grow this past year. You have all made me so proud, and you continue to do so each day. I'll always love you! I swear it on Anderson Cooper. And you know if Ms. B swears it on Anderson Cooper, it’s got to be true.
Keep up the amazing work, guys. I can’t wait to see you again next year and give you a big ol bear hug! GO CUBS GO!
Love Always,
Ms. Borling
P.S. Gingie and Mika say hi!
