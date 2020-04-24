I teach the most wonderful students in the WORLD!! Current CNAs, CMHTs and CETs and future NURSES, DOCTORS, NPs, PAs! Your care, love, dedication, empathy and intelligence is beyond compare. All of you make me SO proud. Those of you working in our long-term care facilities across the valley, YOU ARE MY HEROES, and heroes to your clients and their families. This past year, there was never a day that went by that you didn't inspire me. I encourage you in these months and years ahead to continue your quest for knowledge, to be CURIOUS, to be driven by your goals, to always do the right thing and to always be the best you can be. I love and miss you all!
