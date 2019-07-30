AFGHANISTAN
U.N.: Most civilians killed by U.S., Afghans
KABUL, Afghanistan — More civilians were killed by Afghan and international coalition forces in Afghanistan in the first half of this year than by the Taliban and other militants, the U.N. mission said in a report released Tuesday.
The report apparently refers to civilians killed during Afghan and U.S. military operations against insurgents, such as airstrikes and night raids on militant hideouts. Insurgents often hide among civilians.
The U.N. report said 403 civilians were killed by Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and another 314 by international forces, a total of 717. That’s compared to 531 killed by the Taliban, an Islamic State affiliate and other militants during the same period.
SOUTH KOREA
North Korea fires more projectiles off coast
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Wednesday fired several unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, less than a week after the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions.
Observers say the launches were aimed at ramping up pressure on the United States to make concessions as the two countries are struggling to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program.
NEW YORK
State bans 3D-printed guns, other firearms
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has banned the manufacture, sale or possession of 3D-printed guns and other types of undetectable firearms under a measure signed into law by the state’s Democratic governor.
Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday also signed new rules for the safe storage of firearms in homes with children. The new rules require guns to be locked in secure storage or made harmless with a trigger lock if anyone under 16 could access the weapon. Exceptions will be made for teens with licenses to hunt or use a firearm.
The two bills are among several gun control measures approved by lawmakers earlier this year. On Monday Cuomo signed legislation extending a waiting period from 3 to 30 days for potential gun buyers whose instant background check yields inconclusive results.
ST. LOUIS
Man finds remains of baby in mom’s freezer
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man says a box that had been in his mother’s freezer for decades contained the mummified remains of a newborn baby, which he discovered while cleaning out her home after she died.
Adam Smith told St. Louis media outlets that he opened the cardboard box Sunday expecting to find something like the top of his mother’s first wedding cake or money because she never had a bank account. Instead, he says he found an infant’s body and a pink blanket.
St. Louis police confirmed they are investigating a “suspicious death” involving an “unknown infant” found inside the home and that autopsy results were pending.
BOSTON
Secret gang database mostly blacks, latinos
BOSTON — Boston police are tracking nearly 5,000 people — almost all of them young black and Latino men — through a secretive gang database, newly released data from the department shows.
A summary provided by the department shows that 66% of those in its database are black, 24% are Latino and 2% are white. Black people comprise about 25% of all Boston residents, Latinos about 20% and white people more than 50%.
The racial disparity is “stark and troublesome,” said Adriana Lafaille, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, which, along with other civil rights groups, sued the department in state court in November to shed light into who is listed on the database and how the information is used.