Philip Bourne, Stephenson Chair of Data Science and Director, Data Science Institute; Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, speaks about the effects of data Friday at the University of Virginia.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE (CHARLOTTESVILLE) DAILY PROGRESS

It’s official: The School of Data Science is now the University of Virginia’s 12th school.

On Tuesday, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which is the regulatory body for universities in the state, gave final approval for the school, eight months after UVa proposed its creation.

“I am delighted that the School of Data Science has cleared its final hurdle and can officially move forward,” UVa President Jim Ryan said in a news release.

The school, founded via a $120 million donation from hedge fund manager and philanthropist Jaffray Woodriff, aims to train students and researchers how to gather, analyze and communicate vast amounts of data in more efficient and responsible ways. The school’s creators have also said they aim to organize the school to be interdisciplinary and to promote collaboration across Grounds and in the community.

The school’s first students are already enrolled. The Data Science Institute, the precursor to the school, already offered an online and in-person master of science in data science degree, as well as a dual degree program with the Darden School of Business.

The 50 students in the current cohort of the 11-month master’s program will graduate in May 2020.

In the future, the school plans to add certificates and undergraduate, doctoral and professional degrees.

Provost Liz Magill appointed professor and Data Science Institute Director Philip Bourne as dean of the new school immediately after Tuesday’s vote.

