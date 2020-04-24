NCT students,
What a crazy time! At NCT we are a family. I am missing our time together so much! I need to hear your funny stories, and about your lives. I truly can't explain how much I miss our daily interactions. You don't know what you have until it's gone, right? I think that's a lesson we are all learning in many ways. This predicament has provided time for us all to do some self-reflection and improvement. You guys are amazing and persevere through so much already, so don't let these circumstances stop you now. Most importantly, do your work, don't let this semester's credits slip through your fingers, buckle down. Students, stay strong in all aspects. I and the rest of your NCT family are only an email or call away. We are always here for you!
