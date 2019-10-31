Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE ALLEGHANYS AND BLUE RIDGE. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DAMAGING WINDS MAY OCCUR AHEAD OF THE FRONT WITH A LINE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS, THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS BEHIND THE FRONT WILL BRING A SECOND SURGE OF WINDS THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&