FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour
Eight homes, accessible by both road and by water, will be open to the public for tours. Proceeds benefit charities based in communities near the lake. For more information, visit smlcharityhometour.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. Various locations at Smith Mountain Lake. $25-$30. 297-8687.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Craftsmen’s Fall Classic
Hundreds of artists and crafts people exhibit and sell their works. Pottery, paintings, jewelry, baskets and scores of other handmade goods will be available. Admission is free with a food donation for Feeding America Southwest Virginia Food Bank. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday. Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. Free. 853-2241.
SATURDAY
Brew at the Zoo
Final event of the season includes beer from Beale’s Brewery and musical entertainment by Appalachian Soul. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road, Roanoke. $8-$20. 343-3241.
SUNDAY
A journey through “The Green Book” with Calvin Ramsey
New York-based playwright and radio host Calvin Ramsey will discuss his play “The Green Book,” based on the 1936 publication “The Negro Motorist Green Book.” 2:30 p.m. Trinkle Mainstage, Mill Mountain Theatre, 1 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. $15. 857-4395.
MONDAY
Indigenous Peoples Day at Virginia Tech
Highlights include land acknowledgement and remarks by Provost Cyril Clarke, an intertribal drum tribute, a blessing by Chief Kenneth Branham, Monacan Indian Nation, and more. 4 p.m. Drillfield, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-2787.
