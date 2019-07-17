Justin Young has captured low amateur honors twice in the past five years in the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.
The 41 year old Salem resident has to figure this might be his best shot at winning the big prize in the 54-hole event that tees off Thursday at Roanoke's Ballyhack Golf Club.
"Yeah, I probably have an edge here," said Young of his home course. "Do I have a little bit more knowledge of this golf course of the golf course? Absolutely."
That said, the former standout at Northside High School and Charleston Southern University knows there are no givens when it comes to safely maneuvering a golf ball around the numerous nuances posed by a track that often resembles the terrain of the moon and includes some greens the size of some small shopping mall parking lots.
"Just the other day I was messing around on a couple of holes and I still don't understand some greens and how they break. And I've been out there for 5 years now," said Young with a chuckle.
"I think the reason why I do so well here is it sets up to how I play golf," said Young, who is far from the longest hitter in the 144-player field. "I usually keep the ball in play. I'm consistent with my distance control with my irons and usually I'm a pretty decent putter. Out there for me that's the key.
"And you've got to be patient and whatnot. It's not a golf course where you feel like you're going to have to go out and shoot 66 every round. Chances are that's not going to happen."
That said, no player teeing it up who knows the place better.
In last year's final round, Young brought the 'Hack to its knees, carding a brilliant bogeyless 9-under-par 63 that marked a competitive course record and left him a shot shy of matching the winning 12-under total of 204 posted by Fielding Brewbaker
Following the tournament, there were complaints by some contestants that Brewbaker should have been disqualified by tournament officials for filing an entry form that listed him as being a Salem resident instead of residing in south Florida where he still works as a teaching pro.
"I think it's just one of them deals in life where things don't always go your way," the good-natured Young said. "You try to do the right things and at the end of the day — not just because of this — and I can do that.
"To be honest, I didn't shoot the lowest number," Young noted. "So if anything happened it's not for me to decide. That's for the tournament committee to make the right call. If they feel like they made the right call for that situation then that's what they've got to live with. There's people who view it either way and I'm not really sure.
"I think some changes were made because of the situation. Maybe they felt like there were some loopholes. Obviously they felt like — when I say they, meaning the tournament committee felt like the changes needed to be made — to represent more accurately of what they're trying to present as far as a tournament.
"It clearly states some things now in the eligibility forms and it basically reflects now that you're got to be a resident. I don't know ... that's on them. I would ask them more of their opinion than mine because mine don't really mean anything, obviously.
"Fielding shot the lowest number that week and he got the trophy, so that's OK."
This time Young realizes the best way to take care of business to get stuck on dead red for three days and make everybody come catch him.
"In last year's final round there were a lot of low scores and that was because the conditions led itself to do that," he said. "There was no wind, the course was playing fast, you had a lot of wedges into greens.
"A lot of good things happened that day. It almost came too easy. It shouldn't have come that easy, but it did that day. I can tell you every shot I hit that day because I remember it. It feels like it happened yesterday."
Young, who has been one of the state's top amateurs for years, has competed in only four events this year, including the USGA 4-Ball Championship in Bandon Dunes, Oregon and the VSGA State Four-Ball.
His best finish this year came at the Fox-Puss Invitational this past spring at Boonsboro Country Club, where he finished second for the third year in a row. His other start came at the VSGA Men's Amateur, where got beat by Virginia Tech's Mark Lawrence Jr. in the first round of match play.
Young is hoping that playing less competitive golf and working more on his game will pay off the next three days.
"I really have no expectations coming in and maybe that's a good thing. It's not like I feel like I'm coming in with a lot of momentum ... I have none!" Young cracked.
"The only thing that I can rely on is what I've done in the past and just the work I've put into my game this year."
A victory Young would be cheered by the establishment at Ballyhack, who have long claimed him as one of their favorite sons.
Young is banking on another crap shoot this time.
"Ballyhack allows every competitor this week to have a chance," Young said. "The reason I say that is it's not like some of the golf tracks we play in Virginia where the long-ball hitter has the advantage.
"Here length can help you, yeah, but realistically it's about keeping the ball in play and just taking advantage of what the course gives you.
"Really, it's whoever is striking the ball the best and can capitalize on the opportunities ... that's who's going to win. I think you will find that you're going to get the more experienced players who are striking the ball the best."
Young was originally scheduled to be competing in the Roanoke Valley City-County Swimming championship this weekend with his young son, Mason.
Young laughed and added: "My incentive is I was supposed to be swimming in the City-County on Friday and Saturday. If I play well, I told my wife [Heather] that I'm not swimming. So dadgone it, I had better play well."