CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Through the first two months of the season, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team had developed a reputation for making a lot of 3-pointers and for not making many turnovers.
Tech did not live up to that reputation Saturday, though.
The Hokies sank a season-low four 3-pointers and turned the ball over 13 times in a 65-39 loss to No. 19 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena.
The 39 points were the fewest Tech (10-4, 1-2 ACC) has scored since a 43-33 loss at East Carolina in February 1967.
The 39 points were the fewest Tech has scored against the Cavaliers (11-2, 3-0) since a 57-29 loss in January 1946.
The Hokies shot a season-low 27.1% from the field (13 of 48) against UVa's Pack Line defense.
"We weren't hitting shots," Nolley said.
Saturday marked the first time most of the Hokies had ever faced UVa, which entered Saturday leading the nation in scoring defense (47.3 ppg).
The Hokies entered the game ranked fifth nationally in 3-pointers (10.8 per game) and 11th nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (39.4%)
But Tech shot a season-low 16% from 3-point range (4 of 25) against the Cavaliers.
"They always have a great defense, forcing us a little bit out of our pace," said junior point guard Wabissa Bede, who had no points, two assists and two turnovers. "I've just got to be stronger with the ball, deliver a better pass, be on point so my guys can be able to knock down shots a lot better."
The Hokies entered the game leading the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.5). But they had 13 turnovers Saturday.
" said Nolley, who had five turnovers.
Tech had three turnovers in the first four minutes.
Tech had averaged just 6.2 turnovers in the past four games. But Tech had six turnovers with 11:32 left in the first half Saturday.
"We were rushing," Nolley said of that early stretch. "Once we settled in, we still had some bad turnovers, but that's a part of basketball."
The Hokies had eight turnovers in the first half.
"That's not like us," Bede said. "It's [about] me just being a point guard, being a veteran on the team, just being able to calm everybody down the whole time. It was all my fault. I take the blame for it."
The 13 turnovers were coupled with just six assists.
Tech trailed 30-17 at halftime after shooting 29.2 percent from the field in the first half. Nolley had his team's final 15 points of the first half.
Nolley was 6 of 10 from the field in the first half, while the rest of his team was 1 of 14.
Nolley was just 1 of 6 from the field in the second half, though.
"I couldn't get the rhythm like I caught in the first half," he said. "I should've [done] other stuff to help my team win.
"We were [also] trying to get other guys going."
Tech junior post player P.J. Horne was just 2 of 12 from the field in the game, including 0 of 9 from 3-point range.
" Young said.
Tech freshman guard Nahiem Alleyne, who was 1 of 10 from the field in last weekend's win over Maryland-Eastern Shore, was 1 of 9 from the field Saturday.
He is shooting just 4 of 30 from the field (13.3%) the past four games combined.
" Young said.
Tech shot 29.2% from the field in the first half and 25% in the second half.
Tech took just one free throw in the first half but was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the second half.
"We stopped being scared," Bede said. "I was just telling them, 'Just go to the paint hard.'"
