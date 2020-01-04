Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, GRAYSON, CARROLL, FLOYD, ROANOKE, PATRICK AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ASHE, ALLEGHANY NC AND WATAUGA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST GUSTS WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ALONG AND NEAR THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&