LANDOVER, Md. — Of course, Dwayne Haskins Jr. wanted to return to the game after he injured his ankle on the first play of the third quarter.
Of course, Haskins, the Washington Redskins’ rookie quarterback, the 15th player taken in the first round of the draft last spring, wanted to continue what was the best game of his brief professional career.
When he limped to the golf cart to be taken to the locker room, Haskins had completed 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the New York Giants.
Football players feel invulnerable. They often, too often maybe, take the attitude of “Put some tape on it, doc, and I’ll get back in there and show these guys what tough really is.”
But Haskins did not return to the game.
“Dan told me not to go in,” Haskins said during his postgame press conference.
The Redskins’ interim head coach is Bill Callahan. The offensive coordinator is Kevin O’Connell and the quarterbacks coach is Tim Rattay. The Redskins’ head athletic trainer is Larry Hess. The team physician is Dr. Robin West, a member of the Inova Medical Group and a specialist in orthopedic sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.
Nowhere on the long list of Redskins’ position and strength and conditioning coaches is there anyone named Dan.
There is a Dan Snyder, who owns the team.
“That Dan, yeah,” Haskins said when asked if Dan Snyder had told him not to play again Sunday. “It was good. He was concerned. That meant a lot to me. We were somewhere in the X-ray room, the training room, something.”
That’s pretty dramatic. The team owner went to the training room or something and told the quarterback not to re-enter the game, a meaningless game in some aspects, against the Giants.
Haskins suffered an ankle injury against Green Bay on Dec. 8 and returned to the field when he probably shouldn’t have.
He and the Redskins were lucky that day. Haskins escaped with no further damage.
Whether that experience would have kept him from going to Callahan and saying he was ready to go in is something we’ll never know.
The team offered a clarification on Haskins’ explanation, saying Snyder told Haskins to listen to the medical team.
And that advice was?
“I evaluated Dwayne following his ankle injury and after reviewing the X-rays and conducting a full examination, I did not clear him to return to game action,” West said in a statement released by the team
OK. That’s their story and they’re sticking to it.
Early in his tenure as owner, Snyder had a well-earned reputation of being too hands-on. He paid hundreds of millions to buy the team and was going to let his opinions be known.
His opinions, it turned out, weren’t always in the best interests of the team’s success.
In recent years, Snyder has stayed in the background. Any influence he has exerted has not been obvious or apparent.
If an owner is going to get involved in anything on the day of the game, well, there are worse ways to get involved than protecting the short- and long-term health of a player, especially the young man who needs to be the franchise quarterback.
If Snyder is telling the head coach, even an interim head coach, whom to play or what plays to call, that’s unreasonable. Coaches are hired for a reason. If they make too many wrong decisions, they can be replaced.
Perhaps visions of Robert Griffin III hobbling back onto the field when he had no business being there, even in a playoff game against Seattle in January of 2013, ran through Snyder’s mind.
You have to step up and be a man sometimes,” Griffin said after that game.
Yeah, well standing up that day led to a torn knee ligament that required reconstructive surgery. For a number of reasons, Griffin hasn’t been the same quarterback since. What ensued for Griffin and the Redskins after that Seattle game was a mess.
Perhaps that flashed through Snyder’s memory when Haskins was in the locker room, or somewhere, probably thinking he was going back into the game.
Griffin, the second player taken overall in the 2012 draft, now is the backup for the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t even have a job in the league in 2017.
Maybe Snyder wanted to avoid another mess. Maybe he said one thing and Haskins heard another. Maybe he can’t stand the idea of losing another quarterback to an injury. Alex Smith suffered a devastating broken leg in 2018 that has put his career in jeopardy.
Players sometimes need protection from themselves. The long-term health of the quarterback and franchise trump the short-term gain of winning one game.
