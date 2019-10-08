Jay Gruden undoubtedly wanted to finish the season with the Washington Redskins. No coach wants to leave when he feels the job has not been completed and that things can be, no, will be, better next week.
But when you’re the coach of the Redskins, you take the job knowing the day will come when you will be fired.
Only Joe Gibbs, who had two stints as the Redskins’ head coach, left on his terms, twice.
Gibbs and Gruden have something in common. Both had seasons when the Redskins began 0-5.
For Gibbs, it was his first season as a head coach, and Jack Kent Cooke was the owner.
Gibbs thought he’d be fired before he ever won an NFL game.
Cooke stayed the course and was rewarded with eight playoff appearances, including four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl victories in 12 seasons.
Dan Snyder is the team’s owner now. And even though he seems to like Gruden and even though Gruden has the longevity record, almost six years, for head coaches during Snyder’s tenure, everyone saw this coming.
Gruden had ample time to get the job done in Washington. He came up far short of hopes and expectations.
Gruden is out. Veteran NFL coach Bill Callahan, who becomes the team’s eighth coach, including interim appointments, since 1999 is in for now.
The Redskins have been outscored 153-73 this season, with the margins increasing during the past two games.
The Redskins are a wreck of a team, riddled with injuries, lacking a real NFL starting quarterback, inexperienced at receiver, wildly inconsistent on defense and have an injury-riddled offensive line that is relying on backups.
Still, Callahan, who was assistant head coach/offensive line before his promotion, insisted the Redskins have to be better at running the ball.
“It sets an attitude, it sets a physical style, and it sends a message,” Callahan said. “It takes some of the pressure off the quarterback as well.”
That sounds nice. But the Redskins’ offensive line currently consists of a veteran left tackle, Donald Penn, who was unemployed in August. Decent left tackles aren’t unemployed in August. There’s no evidence left guard Ereck Flowers Sr. is a quality NFL player. Center Chase Roullier is injured, as is right guard Brandon Scherff.
Scherff is a high-quality player, but he should be. He was taken with the fifth overall pick in the draft to be a right tackle. Using the fifth overall pick to take a right guard is a stretch.
Right tackle Morgan Moses is playing hurt.
Last year, Moses led NFL offensive linemen in penalties with 14. This season, Penn is tied for third.
Callahan has coached these players since training camp and, in some cases, for several years. Maybe he knows something or sees something no one else does. He needs to, because simply running the ball 25-30 times is no guarantee for success if the blockers can’t create openings.
And the Redskins weren’t passing so much because Gruden didn’t believe in the running game. The Redskins fell behind so often in the second half that passing was necessary.
Still, Redskins President Bruce Allen said the team has enough good players to be successful.
“I don’t necessarily agree it’s never worked,” Allen said. “Last year at this time, we were in first place [in the NFC East at 6-3], and it was working pretty good. Then, our quarterback got hurt.”
In 2018, Redskins were winning by playing carefully on offense, with few turnovers, and playing well on defense. They were in excellent position to compete for a playoff spot. Then, quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome and possibly career-ending broken leg in the 10th game. And the Redskins were done.
Gruden hoped the same formula would work this season with either Colt McCoy or Case Keenum at quarterback and Dwayne Haskins Jr., their first-round draft choice last spring, watching, learning and waiting to take over for the long haul.
Gruden’s hopes, and job, fizzled early.
Monday, Allen talked about the passion and ability of the Redskins’ players. Callahan talked about how Washington is a prestigious and historical franchise.
Allen isn’t going to say the franchise he leads lacks talent, but eventually, someone has to admit this is the case.
As for historical and prestigous, the NFL is a “what have you done lately” business.
For the past 20 years, the Redskins have had more head coaches than playoff appearances.
That’s not a winning formula anywhere.
