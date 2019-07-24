TROUTVILLE — Blacksburg's Katie Muscatello picked a fine a time to fire her first competitive 18-hole round of golf in the 60s.
Basically turning Botetourt Golf & Swim Club's course into mere child's play, the rising senior on Virginia Tech's golf team carded a career-best 3-under-par 68 Wednesday to blow the field away in the first round of the Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association's City-County Championship on Wednesday.
With her game suddenly as hot as the sizzling temperatures of late July, Muscatello fired a scorching 5-under-par 31 on the back nine to take a seemingly insurmountable nine-shot lead on second-place Kaitlyn Mosdell of Roanoke into Friday's final round of the 36-hole test.
"I played this course when I was a sophomore at Blacksburg High School and I shot 5 under on the back and I had never seen that side of the course before," an elated Muscatello said.
Muscatello, who still has two years of golf eligibility left at Tech, entered the day with confidence, coming off a strong showing at the recent VSGA Women's Stroke Play in Virginia Beach.
Now the former standout softball pitcher turned golfer will get to chase her biggest career victory in golf on her home course — Blacksburg Country Club — on Thursday.
"Yeah, I know that course pretty well," Muscatello said with a snicker. "I mean I'm not used to playing the forward tees at Blacksburg, but I think on hole Nos. 8 and 9 I can take advantage of it. I can drive those greens if I hit it well!"
Muscatello, who averages 240 yards of carry off the tee with her driver, didn't waste any time going into attack mode Wednesday, as she reached the short 438-yard par-5 No. 1 in two shots and opened with birdie.
She kept the pedal mashed on the back nine, recording birdies at Nos. 11, 13 and 15. She added an exclamation point to her day by making a 10-footer for an eagle-3 at the par-5 17th hole.
"I tore the back nine up!" Muscatello said, breaking into a huge smile.
"Yeah, I feel really good about my game right now! The biggest thing was taking advantage of the short course. Plus, my driver is so solid.
"I don't think I've even shot under par before. But I've been working a lot on the mental aspect of my game. … That's just staying in the present rather than thinking 'oh my gosh, I'm going to shooting a good round.'"
Paced by Muscatello and Abby Hunter, who shot 78 and sits in third place, Blacksburg Country Club took an 11-shot lead on Roanoke Country Club in the team competition.