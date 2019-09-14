1. No hope
B Furman linebacker Adrian Hope only had half a sack and one QB hurry. It was only the fourth time in his career an opposing team has held Hope to less than a full sack. Tech’s line did a good job limiting the talented edge rusher, but did allow four sacks and six tackles for loss in the win.
2. Make an impact
B Tech’s defense forced a pair of turnovers and was pretty good on third downs (Furman converted 5 of 14 attempts). The Hokies get dinged for allowing a fourth down conversion in the first quarter by jumping offsides and allowing a 48-yard run in the final minutes on a third-and-2.
3. What a rush
C Virginia Tech opened up some room to run in the second half mainly behind Keshawn King and Tre Turner, but the performance in the first half was dismal with the team averaging less than 3 yards per carry. Tech needs to find a way to be more consistent, especially against a defense that’s main focus was taking away deep throws in the passing game.
