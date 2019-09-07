1. On edge
C Virginia Tech pass-rushers had three sacks. They rushed the quarterback better than they did a week ago, pushing ODU quarterback Stone Smartt out of the pocket on a fairly consistent basis. Smartt proved elusive though, which brought down Tech’s overall grade. Tech was also without TyJuan Garbutt, who sat out with an undisclosed upper body injury.
2. Cover it up
A Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller was outstanding. He broke up two long pass attempts to Eric Kumah. ODU only averaged 4.1 yards per attempt (Boston College averaged 10.2 yards last week). The Monarchs only had one completion over 20 yards.
3. Flush it
C Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis looked good through three and a half quarters, but a late fumble saw him go to the bench. He was shaken up on the play, but coach Justin Fuente said he was healthy enough to return. It was one of two late fumbles by the offense.
