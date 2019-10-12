1. Pound it
B Virginia Tech saw an opening to throw the ball with Rhode Island only playing one safety up high, but when the Hokies needed to run the ball they were able to do a pretty good job. Deshawn McClease had a season-high 124 yards and Tech had 224 rushing yards as a team (3 yards shy of a season high). The best number for the Hokies was their 5.6 yards per carry.
2. Backed up
C Norell Pollard had one tackle plus a quarterback hurry and Mario Kendricks had a sack subbing for an injured Dashawn Crawford. Pollard was around quarterback Vito Priore a couple of times, but couldn’t finish the play.
3. Cover it up
C Rhode Island’s big play receivers put up some numbers with Isaiah Coulter catching nine passes for 152 yards and Ahmere Dorsey catching four passes for 34 yards with a touchdown. Caleb Farley was also called for a pass interference call and Reggie Floyd was hit with targeting. Tech’s secondary forced a late punt and turnover on downs with the Rams trying to make it a one-possession game, but it was an ugly performance overall.
