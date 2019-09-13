Virgina Tech Boston College Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) 9/1/2019: Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis passes during the first half Saturday against Boston College. Associated Press Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis passes during the first half Saturday against Boston College. Associated Press Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente (center) talks to his team during the second half Saturday. Associated Press Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente (center) talks to his team during the second half Saturday. Associated Press

 Associated Press

VIRGINIA TECH QUARTERBACK n Coach Justin Fuente kept Willis on the bench after the quarterback’s

turnover in the fourth quarter against Old Dominion. It was his fifth turnover in the last two games, but Willis could be in line for a bounce-back performance against a Furman team that gave up 362 passing yards last week. Georgia State pulled away from the Paladins with five passes of 20

yards or more in the second half (three went for touchdowns). Willis should have plenty of mismatches to take advantage of with Furman starting a pair of undersized defensive backs — Amir Trapp (5-foot-8) and Travis Blackshear (5-foot-10). — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek

