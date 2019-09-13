VIRGINIA TECH QUARTERBACK n Coach Justin Fuente kept Willis on the bench after the quarterback’s
turnover in the fourth quarter against Old Dominion. It was his fifth turnover in the last two games, but Willis could be in line for a bounce-back performance against a Furman team that gave up 362 passing yards last week. Georgia State pulled away from the Paladins with five passes of 20
yards or more in the second half (three went for touchdowns). Willis should have plenty of mismatches to take advantage of with Furman starting a pair of undersized defensive backs — Amir Trapp (5-foot-8) and Travis Blackshear (5-foot-10). — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.